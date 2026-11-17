NBCC restarted the auction of 49 Sarojini Nagar flats despite a pending Delhi High Court case, raising contempt and buyer fraud questions.

NBCC has restarted the auction of flats in Sarojini Nagar even though a case is pending in the Delhi High Court. This has raised serious questions about fairness, transparency and the trust of buyers.

What is the dispute about

Avenue Towers in Sarojini Nagar is the subject of the disagreement. On November 6, 2026, NBCC began accepting new applications for the online sale of 49 apartments. These include apartments from a previous auction that was cancelled on October 28.

In the Delhi High Court, three purchasers have contested the cancellation. They claim that despite their highest bids exceeding the reserve price, they were cancelled without good cause. The Central Government and NBCC have received a notice from the Court requesting a response within two weeks. January 12, 2027, is the date of the next hearing.

What does the new sale document say

According to clause 6.5 of the revised selling agreement, there is no ongoing legal action over the property. In actuality, however, notices have already been sent and a petition is still pending. New purchasers are confused as a result of this discrepancy. Many believe they are not being fully informed about the contested apartments. The concern is whether potential buyers are being kept in the dark and current owners are being deceived.

What does the Supreme Court ruling say

The Supreme Court's decision in Golden Food Products India v. State of Uttar Pradesh on January 6, 2026, is what the petitioners are depending on. An auction has legal integrity, according to the Court. The highest legitimate bid cannot be cancelled without a specific and valid cause if it exceeds the reserve price. The authority's expectation of a higher price cannot be the sole reason for its rejection. Because they were not given a fair hearing, buyers claim that NBCC's actions violate natural justice principles and go against this verdict.

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All eyes are on the Delhi High Court as NBCC claims everything is in order, but buyers want clarity on whether its auction will stand legal scrutiny. This case is about more than 49 flats. It is about fairness in public auctions and the trust of every home buyer who invests life savings in a home.