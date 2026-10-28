Did iPhone manufacturers create 12 lakh jobs in India? This is what Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has defended India’s mobile manufacturing push after a Bloomberg report questioned whether the country is gaining enough economic value from iPhone production despite large government incentives.

India’s growing role in iPhone manufacturing has triggered a fresh debate over the success of the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The debate intensified after a Bloomberg video questioned whether India is becoming a genuinely competitive electronics manufacturing hub or mainly assembling products whose most expensive components are still imported.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pushed back against the criticism on Tuesday, October 27, sharing government figures on social media. Vaishnaw said the Centre had paid Rs 19,000 crore as mobile manufacturing incentives but had collected Rs 25,000 crore in direct taxes and Rs 3 lakh crore in GST.

"Mobile PLI stats as follows," Vaishnaw wrote while listing the figures. He also said the electronics manufacturing sector now employs 25 lakh people, including 12 lakh people working in mobile manufacturing.

Ending his post, Vaishnaw responded to critics with the phrase, "Cope harder!!"

Bloomberg questions how much value India retains

The Bloomberg report examined India's progress through the components used inside an iPhone. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Andy Mukherjee, speaking from Hong Kong's Sham Shui Po district, dismantled an iPhone and looked at where its major components were being sourced from.

The report acknowledged that India has made progress in electronics manufacturing. Mukherjee said Indian factories had moved beyond importing fully assembled mainboards and were now importing bare circuit boards and installing electronic components locally.

"Indian factories had moved from importing pre-assembled mainboards to importing bare circuit boards and fitting electronic components locally," he said. According to Mukherjee, this change had improved India's mobile trade balance by $2.1 billion in a year.

India has also become an increasingly important part of Apple's global supply chain. Around one in every four iPhones is now manufactured in India, according to the report.

Imports remain a major concern

Despite the growth in assembly and production, Bloomberg pointed to India's continued dependence on overseas suppliers for several critical components. These include memory chips, processors, displays, camera lenses and batteries.

Mukherjee argued that the value of imported components remained higher than what India earned by exporting finished phones. This raises a key question around the PLI scheme: whether government support is helping create a deeper manufacturing ecosystem or mainly encouraging assembly while much of the high-value work remains outside India.

The report also noted that rising global memory prices, partly driven by demand from artificial intelligence, could make the economics of phone manufacturing more difficult.

Semiconductor ambition adds another challenge

The debate has also moved beyond smartphones to India's plans to build a domestic semiconductor industry. "Now India wants to move into advanced semiconductors, which are a lot harder to make," Mukherjee said, adding, "But even with billions of dollars in subsidies, India has only gotten to only testing and packaging."

"A real high-end fab is still years away. India would be better off building on its strengths in engineering and design. And investing in industries like clothing and footwear that can employ tens of millions of people," he said.

The comments reflect a wider debate over whether India should focus its public money on industries where it can create large-scale employment or continue investing heavily in strategically important technologies.

Raghuram Rajan questions semiconductor spending

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has also questioned the economic logic behind India's push to build a large domestic semiconductor industry. In a September 2026 interview with Frontline magazine, Rajan argued that India could not become completely self-sufficient in chip manufacturing because the industry itself depends on imported machinery, materials and other inputs.

"When I see people say that India needs to make semiconductor chips [by pouring several billion dollars], my question is, why? This is the most easily smuggled thing on Earth," Rajan said.

He also questioned whether India needed to spend billions of dollars on manufacturing chips when semiconductors could be sourced internationally.

Rajan's argument has relevance to the broader PLI debate because both issues involve the same questions: how much public money should be spent to build domestic manufacturing capacity, how dependent India should remain on global supply chains and whether the economic returns justify government support.

Sridhar Vembu backs India’s semiconductor push

Rajan's position also drew criticism from Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu. Vembu defended India's semiconductor ambitions, arguing that the country should develop its own technological capabilities rather than assume that overseas suppliers would always be willing or able to provide critical technology.

The disagreement highlights the different approaches to India's industrial strategy. One side focuses on the cost and efficiency of building domestic capacity, while the other stresses the importance of having control over strategically important technologies.

Government says PLI has transformed mobile manufacturing

The Centre, meanwhile, sees the expansion of electronics manufacturing as evidence that the PLI model is working. The scheme was introduced to encourage companies to increase domestic production by offering financial incentives linked to incremental manufacturing.

Government figures cited in Parliament in July 2025 showed that the large-scale electronics manufacturing PLI scheme had attracted Rs 12,390 crore in cumulative investment and generated Rs 8.44 lakh crore in production by June 2025.

Mobile phone exports under the scheme had reached Rs 4.65 lakh crore, according to the figures.

Apple and its manufacturing partners have also expanded their presence in India as the company reduces its dependence on China and follows a broader China-Plus-One supply chain strategy.

India emerges as major mobile manufacturing hub

The government has repeatedly pointed to the scale of the transformation in the mobile sector. India, once heavily dependent on imports for mobile phones, is now the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Vaishnaw had said in February that smartphones had become India's largest export category, with overseas shipments worth $30 billion in 2025. The government's latest figures are being used to argue that the PLI scheme's impact goes beyond the number of phones assembled in Indian factories.

According to Vaishnaw's figures, the direct tax collections alone have exceeded the incentives paid by the government, while the GST collections and employment generated by the sector further strengthen the Centre's case.

The central question, however, remains whether this growth will eventually lead to deeper domestic production of high-value components and advanced technologies.

For India, the iPhone manufacturing boom is therefore no longer just about how many phones are made in the country. It is increasingly about how much of the technology, value and supply chain India can eventually build and retain domestically.