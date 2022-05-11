Dhruvin Lakhankiya's Brand Bavincis, a high-end fashion label, seeks to make luxury more accessible

Bavincis is a well-known international fashion label known for its inexpensive luxury fashion accessories. The Indian fashion accessory sector has seen exceptional growth in recent years, thanks to a favorable demographic, increasing globalization, and growing digitization.

Unbranded merchants and unorganized local vendors have always dominated the Indian fashion accessory business with their low-cost accessory offerings. The market has become a part of the organized retail sector as a result of the introduction of several high street names, worldwide accessory chains, and online accessory companies in recent years.

In 2017, the market value of accessories in India was predicted to be over Rs. 280 billion, with a forecast of Rs. 850 billion by 2023. Media exposure, worldwide trends, and more disposable wealth have influenced the new-age Indian populace to allocate distinct budgets for personal accessories. Bavincis seeks to integrate art, design, innovation, and value in the lifestyle category of luxury fashion accessories in the present market scenario.

It is the ideal destination for fashionistas looking for high-end sunglasses and other lifestyle items at a reasonable price. Sunglasses are no longer just a simple means of eye protection. They've evolved into a powerful tool for making a bigger impression. You may effortlessly complement and elevate your clothing and style with the right pair. Eyewear can be a fantastic complement to the season's positive design, especially in a summer-dominated country like India. Bavincis carries a wide assortment of high-end sunglasses from a variety of brands.

The unusual combination of the current trends and classic styles is reflected in their luxury and designer sunglasses line. They sell a wide choice of eyewear for everyday wear in addition to the latest edition sunglasses. Bavincis also specialized in high-end timepieces. Their unique collection of wristwatches from well-known brands will add to the refinement of your ensemble.

Bavincis is committed to high-end products and services, as well as increased client satisfaction, as a worldwide fashion player. Simultaneously, they place a major emphasis on making luxury accessible to everyone. Their online marketplace features some of the most well-known accessory brands at unbeatable prices. By contacting their customer care representatives, anyone can get a more personalized experience.

The company which operates in a highly competitive worldwide fashion sector is now focusing on international expansion to establish its brand among the industry's leaders. With the unveiling of its new corporate identity and logo, the company is currently undergoing a major transition. The lifestyle company hopes to reach $5 billion in revenue by 2025 as a result of this move.

