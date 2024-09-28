Twitter
HomeBusiness

Business

'Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata were surprised to see my move...': Nitin Gadkari reveals his business skills

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking at India Today conclave, shared his business skills.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 01:31 PM IST

'Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata were surprised to see my move...': Nitin Gadkari reveals his business skills
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Image/PTI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari threw light on his business skills and shared that there was a time when he managed to collect funds worth Rs 1,200 crores, leaving leading business tycoons Ratan Tata and Dhirubhai Ambani amazed. 

Speaking at India Today Conclave in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Gadkari shared, "I am well versed in business. When I needed funds for Worli Flyover, I managed to collect funds worth Rs 1,200 crores from the market. Dhirubhai Ambani and Ratan Tata were amazed to see this. They told me that I had turned out to be smarter than them". 

The Union Minister also spoke about the conditions of roads and tunnels in India. 

"Everywhere there are issues. Road accidents are taking place, and there are potholes everywhere, especially after rains. It is our responsibility to provide better roads. In order to prevent that, we are working on a new technology. Through this technology, up to eight inches of concrete will be poured in."

Nitin Gadkari further shared that there are no differences with the party. 

"There are no differences with the party. We conducted 55 programmes during the Lok Sabha polls. I reckon that there might be opinion differences in politics, but one should maintain healthy relationships with one's collegues", said the Union Minister. 

What's Gadkari's take on the economy?

"We have worked in order to make our economy the third-largest in the world. Whatever could not happen in the previous years, we did it in the last 10 years. I'm saying this with utter confidence that India will emerge as the third largest economy by 2047", he said. 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
