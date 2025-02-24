In 1966, Ambani established Reliance Textiles Industries Pvt. Ltd., marking his entry into the textile manufacturing sector. This strategic move was followed by the company's first Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1977, which was a groundbreaking success, attracting thousands of small investors.

Dhirubhai Ambani, born on December 28, 1932 in Gujarat's Chorwad was a pioneering Indian industrialist who left an indelible mark on the global business landscape. He is best known for founding Reliance Industries, a conglomerate that would become the first Indian private sector company to feature on the prestigious Fortune 500 list.

Ambani's journey began in a humble setting. He was born into a Modh family to Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani and Jamnaben. At the age of 17, he moved to Aden (now Yemen) to work as a clerk at A. Besse & Co., where he honed his business acumen. In 1958, he returned to India with a vision to start his own business. Initially, he set up Reliance Commercial Corporation, a spice trading venture, in a small office in Mumbai.

In 1966, Ambani established Reliance Textiles Industries Pvt. Ltd., marking his entry into the textile manufacturing sector. This strategic move was followed by the company's first Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1977, which was a groundbreaking success, attracting thousands of small investors. This democratisation of the stock market earned Ambani the title of "the father of India's capital markets.

Under Ambani's leadership, Reliance Industries diversified into petrochemicals, plastics, power, and more. His vision and strategic decisions propelled the company to unprecedented heights. In 1996, Reliance became the first Indian private sector company to be rated by international credit rating agencies2. This recognition was a testament to Ambani's ability to build a global business empire.

Ambani's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation led Reliance Industries to become the first Indian private sector company to feature on the Fortune 500 list. This achievement was a culmination of his efforts to transform Reliance into a global powerhouse. Starting with a modest capital of around Rs 14,000 (approximately $300 USD), Ambani built Reliance into a Rs 60,000 crore conglomerate over three decades.