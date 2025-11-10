FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Dharmendra vs Hema Malini: Who is richer? Know their net worth

Both Hema and Dharmendra have been successful actors. The former was spotted visiting her husband at Breach Candy Hospital on Monday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 06:23 PM IST

Dharmendra vs Hema Malini: Who is richer? Know their net worth
File photo
Dharmendra News: Veteran actor Dharmendra has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of the hospital. Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the 'Sholay' star was on a ventilator.

This comes a week after he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, sparking concerns about his health. "Dharam ji is still in the hospital. The doctors have not advised him to go home. He is recovering and is under observation. He is not on ventilator," a PR representative told PTI. Hema Malini was spotted visiting her husband at Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. When asked about his health, she told HT, "We're hoping for his speedy recovery." 

Hema Malini Net Worth

Both Hema and Dharmendra have been successful actors. But who is richer? In her election affidavit, when she contested the 2024 elections from Mathura, Hema Malini declared her assets. According to the documents, Hema has assets worth Rs 129 crore. The BJP MP owns seven luxury cars worth approximately Rs 61.53 lakh, reports suggest. She also has inherited property worth Rs 2.96 crore. She has over Rs 13 lakh in cash.

Dharnendra Net Worth

Dharmendra has a net worth estimated between Rs 335 crore and Rs 450 crore, as per several media reports. In a film career spanning over six decades, he has appeared in over 300 films and achieved immense popularity. A significant portion of his income comes from films, brand endorsements, and real estate investments.

known as Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra owns a magnificent 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, several properties in Mumbai, and a collection of luxury vehicles. He is also involved in the hospitality business and holds stakes in several restaurants. Dharnendra was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will soon star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda.

READ | Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric breaks silence on allegations of stealing LG's battery tech: 'Fear of losing...'

