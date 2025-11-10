Dharmendra vs Hema Malini: Who is richer? Know their net worth

WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH
Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead
Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links
Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more
23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened
BUSINESS
Both Hema and Dharmendra have been successful actors. The former was spotted visiting her husband at Breach Candy Hospital on Monday.
Dharmendra News: Veteran actor Dharmendra has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of the hospital. Son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the 'Sholay' star was on a ventilator.
This comes a week after he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, sparking concerns about his health. "Dharam ji is still in the hospital. The doctors have not advised him to go home. He is recovering and is under observation. He is not on ventilator," a PR representative told PTI. Hema Malini was spotted visiting her husband at Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. When asked about his health, she told HT, "We're hoping for his speedy recovery."
Both Hema and Dharmendra have been successful actors. But who is richer? In her election affidavit, when she contested the 2024 elections from Mathura, Hema Malini declared her assets. According to the documents, Hema has assets worth Rs 129 crore. The BJP MP owns seven luxury cars worth approximately Rs 61.53 lakh, reports suggest. She also has inherited property worth Rs 2.96 crore. She has over Rs 13 lakh in cash.
Dharmendra has a net worth estimated between Rs 335 crore and Rs 450 crore, as per several media reports. In a film career spanning over six decades, he has appeared in over 300 films and achieved immense popularity. A significant portion of his income comes from films, brand endorsements, and real estate investments.
known as Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra owns a magnificent 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, several properties in Mumbai, and a collection of luxury vehicles. He is also involved in the hospitality business and holds stakes in several restaurants. Dharnendra was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will soon star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda.