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Dhanteras 2026: Are banks open or closed on November 6? Check RBI holiday list

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list, banks across the country will function on 6 November, since Dhanteras is not a declared bank holiday. People planning to visit their branches can expect regular operations.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Dhanteras 2026: Are banks open or closed on November 6? Check RBI holiday list
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With the festive season picking up and Indians set to celebrate Dhanteras on Friday, 6 November, several customers are likely curious about whether banks will remain open or shut today.

Are banks open on Dhanteras?

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list, banks across the country will function on 6 November, since Dhanteras is not a declared bank holiday. People planning to visit their branches can expect regular operations.

Banking operations will run as usual, with branches generally open for customers from 10 am to 4 pm, though timings may vary by branch. Online banking, UPI payments and mobile banking services will also remain accessible.

Banks will also stay open on Saturday, 7 November, because it is the first Saturday of the month. Customers can expect normal in-branch services, depending on individual branch timings.

Significance of Dhanteras 

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, begins the five-day Diwali festival. It is regarded as an auspicious time to purchase gold, silver, jewellery, utensils and other valuables. With shopping underway, customers may also require bank visits for cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque services and other financial transactions.

What banking services are available on Dhanteras?

Since Dhanteras is not listed as a holiday in the RBI calendar, customers can use normal banking services at their branches.

Customers of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and other public and private sector banks can also carry out daily transactions using internet banking and mobile banking apps.

Services such as cheque deposits and clearing, over-the-counter cash deposits, demand draft issue, locker access and document verification will also remain available in regular banking hours.

RBI's bank holiday list

During November 2026, banks will be closed on separate dates in different states and regions for festivals and local holidays.

Banks in Shillong were closed on 2 November for the Nongkrem Dance festival. On 5 November, NTR district in Andhra Pradesh announced a local bank holiday for the second ordinary elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs.

On 9 November, banks will remain closed in several states, except Mumbai and New Delhi, for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

Similarly, banks in some regions will be shut on 10 November for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

Banks in certain states will remain shut on 11 November for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.

Other regional holidays are the Wangala Festival on 13 November, Chhath Puja or Surya Shashthi Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) on 16 November, Igas-Bagwal on 20 November and Seng Kut Snem on 23 November.

Banks will also have holidays on 24 November for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima, followed by Kanakadasa Jayanthi on 27 November.

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