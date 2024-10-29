The price of gold per gram indicates the cost of a single gram of gold, usually quoted in Indian Rupees. This price is subject to daily fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including economic conditions, geopolitical events, and supply-demand dynamics.

Today, October 29, marks Dhanteras, a significant day associated with prosperity and good fortune. On this occasion, many individuals are looking to invest in precious metals like gold and silver, which are seen as symbols of wealth and security. Currently, the price of 24-carat gold in India, recognised for its highest purity, is approximately Rs 79,790 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, which is often preferred for jewellery due to its greater durability, is priced at around Rs 73,140 per 10 grams.

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise price details below.

Chennai

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,140

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,790

Mumbai

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,140

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,790

Delhi

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,290

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,940

Kolkata

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,140

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,790

Lucknow

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,290

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,940

Bengaluru

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,140

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,790

Jaipur

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,290

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,940

Patna

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,190

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,840

Bhubaneshwar

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,140

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,790

Hyderabad

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 73,140

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 79,790

The price of gold per gram indicates the cost of a single gram of gold, usually quoted in Indian Rupees. This price is subject to daily fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including economic conditions, geopolitical events, and supply-demand dynamics. In India, the retail price of gold, which is the final amount consumers pay, is influenced by more than just the market value of gold. Factors such as import duties, taxes, and currency exchange rates significantly affect the overall cost.

Meanwhile, silver another popular choice on Dhanteras, is priced at Rs 97,900 per kilogram, making it an attractive investment for those looking to diversify their wealth. This Dhanteras, investing in these precious metals aligns with the age-old tradition of acquiring assets for prosperity and long-term financial security.