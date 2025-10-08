Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

DGCA slaps Rs 2000000 fine on IndiGo over pilot training compliance issue; here's what happened

IndiGo has said that it is currently contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 06:40 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on IndiGo Airlines. The company stated that the penalty pertains to an alleged failure to utilise qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C aerodromes. The communication from DGCA was received on September 26, 2025, IndiGo said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

IndiGo to contest the order

IndiGo has said that it is currently contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority. The airline also emphasised that the penalty does not have any material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities. Addressing the delay in disclosure, IndiGo explained that it was unintentional and caused by internal delays in communicating details of the order.

Why DGCA slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on IndiGo

The penalty pertains to the use of non-qualified simulators for training pilots operating at high-risk airports such as Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu. The action against the airline comes after a review of IndiGo's training records, which revealed that approximately 1,700 pilots, including pilots in command and first officers, underwent simulator training on Full Flight Simulators (FFSs) that were not certified for operations at these specific airports, India Today reported.

READ | PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

IndiGo business

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report, airlines carried 1107.26 lakh passengers between January and August 2025, up 4.99% year-on-year from 1054.66 lakh in the same period last year. However, August traffic decreased by 1.40% month-over-month.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2025 were 1107.26 lakhs as against 1054.66 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 4.99 % and a monthly growth of -1.40 %," the DGCA said in its monthly traffic report for August.

(With inputs from ANI)

