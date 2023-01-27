Search icon
Go First slapped with Rs 10 lakh fine for leaving behind 55 passengers

Go First airline had left 55 passengers behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Go First slapped with Rs 10 lakh fine for leaving behind 55 passengers
Go First | File Photo

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Go First for the incident wherein 55 passengers were left behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

"Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," DGCA said in a statement.

For these lapses, the watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.

