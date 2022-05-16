Headlines

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo over 'inappropriate' handling of specially-abled passenger

The DGCA had decided to conduct a fact-finding probe into the matter.

Latest News

Aayushi

Updated: May 16, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

Citing that denying boarding to a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport on May 7 was "inappropriate handling" of passengers by the IndiGo staff, a DGCA panel has decided to issue a show-cause notice to the airline. "In view of this, it has been decided to issue a show-cause notice to IndiGo to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances," said a statement issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The DGCA had decided to conduct a fact-finding probe into the matter. As per reports, it had constituted a three-member team for the same. On May 7, an IndiGo staffer didn’t allow a specially-abled child to board a Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, saying the child was "visibly in panic". The Hyderabad-bound flight left behind the child and their parents at the Ranchi airport.

The regulator also said that the airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions by May 26, and any appropriate action as per the law would be taken after hearing the submissions. Post the incident, the airline's Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta had said in a statement that after having reviewed the matter, IndiGo is of the view that it made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.

