Despite Donald Trump's tariffs, India set to become new global leader in THIS industry

India is set to emerge as a major player in the petrochemicals industry, according to a fresh report by S&P Global Ratings. The rating agency's report is titled 'First China, Now India: Self-Sufficiency Goals Will Add To Petrochemicals Supply.' It says that India's aggressive capacity expansion, coming hot on the heels of similar moves by China, will intensify oversupply pressures in Asia's petrochemical industry. India has long relied on petrochemical imports to meet domestic demand but is now shifting towards greater production at home, with S&P expecting the country to contribute a third of global capacity additions by 2030.

S&P expects major shakeup in coming years

According to the report, overcapacity in Asia-Pacific petrochemicals is unlikely to stop India from moving forward with heavy investments in domestic capacity additions -- USD 25 billion from public sector undertakings and roughly half of that in private sector capital expenditure. By 2030, the scenario might change significantly, the report adds. This could hurt the prospects of regional exporters as more than 50 percent of India's and China's chemical imports presently come from within Asia.

India follows similar sectoral growth in China

The S&P report projects India to overtake the United States as the world's second-largest consumer of polyethylene, which is one of the most widely-used petrochemicals. "The self-sufficiency goals of China and India exacerbate structural overcapacity in the industry, particularly amid a lacklustre recovery in global demand and ongoing trade tensions," S&P analyst Shawn Park said. China has already been adding significant capacity, a trend which is expected to continue over the coming few years.