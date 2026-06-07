Despite Rs 29 LPG Price Hike, OMCs face Rs 700 loss per LPG cylinder; Why this huge gap?

Despite govt measures to boost LPG production, state-run oil companies continue to face under-recoveries of around Rs 700 on every domestic LPG cylinder. The losses persist despite a recent Rs 29 price hike, reflecting the impact of elevated global energy prices and supply.

Despite several supply measures by the government aimed at stabilising the domestic energy market, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to experience a financial burden, with under-recoveries staying around Rs 700 per domestic LPG cylinder, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

LPG supply in India

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday said that the government has taken several steps to ensure adequate LPG availability, including increasing domestic production and securing imports. “As far as the under recovery on LPG domestic cooking cylinder is concerned, it is still in the range of almost 700 rupees,” Sharma said while responding to media queries.

Describing the measures taken to lower the LPG demand-supply gap, she said domestic production has increased alongside import arrangements. “One of the most important steps that has been taken, apart from tying up the import, is the domestic stepping up of the LPG production. If I give you the data from yesterday, then around 54 TMT of LPG was evacuated from different sources within the country,” she said.

“Despite the ongoing situation in West Asia, supplies of crude oil, LPG, and natural gas remain stable, and adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available in the country. Our refineries are operating at an optimum level,” Sharma said.

“No dry out has been reported on the LPG distributorships. Around 99 per cent of the bookings are now online, and 96 per cent of the deliveries are through delivery authentication code,” she said.

Since March 2026, around 8.82 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and infrastructure has been created for an additional 2.98 lakh connections, taking the total to 11.80 lakh. Sharma said more than 80,400 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections as of June 3.

Responding to a question on ethanol blending and flex-fuel vehicles following the launch of India's first flex-fuel car by Maruti Suzuki earlier in the day, Sharma said E20 remains the base fuel standard while consultations are underway for higher blends. “You already know that now E20 is the base fuel, right? And BIS [Bureau of Indian Standards has also issued one more standard for E25," she said.

Clarifying the distinction between higher ethanol blends and flex-fuel technology, Sharma added, “Flex fuel means they can blend ethanol and petrol and use the car. So these are two different things. We should not confuse flex fuel as the base fuel.”

Rs 29 LPG hike: No effect on OMCs burden, how long can they endure?

The biggest factor is the gap itself. At a time when the government has raised domestic LPG prices by only Rs 29 per cylinder, OMCs claim they are reeling under the pressure of under-recoveries of around Rs 650–700 per cylinder.

This brings up a key question: If losses are almost Rs 700 per cylinder, who is taking on the remaining burden? A big reason for the huge gap in the under-recoveries is the disruption in global energy markets.

Officials have linked the losses to elevated international energy prices amid tensions involving the US, Iran and Israel and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments.