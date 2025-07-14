Despite pressure from US, India buys huge amount of oil from this country, not Iraq, Saudi Arabia, it is...

The increase is mainly due to tensions in West Asia, especially the conflict between Israel and Iran.

India has sharply increased its crude oil imports from Russia in June, reaching the highest level in nearly a year. According to global tracking firm Kpler, India imported 2.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from Russia last month — the highest since July 2024.

This rise comes despite pressure from the United States, including sanctions and tariff threats. The increase is mainly due to tensions in West Asia, especially the conflict between Israel and Iran. As a result, Indian refineries are storing more oil to prepare for possible supply disruptions.

Russia remains India’s top oil supplier, followed by Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States. In June, India imported 893,000 bpd from Iraq — 17.2% less than the previous month. Saudi Arabia supplied 581,000 bpd, the UAE 490,000 bpd (up 6.5%), and the US 303,000 bpd.

According to Kpler data, Russia now accounts for about 40% of India’s total crude oil imports. Iraq follows with 18.5%, Saudi Arabia 12.1%, UAE 10.2%, and the US 6.3%.

The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) noted that while India’s overall crude oil imports fell 6% in June, imports from Russia rose by 8%. CREA also said that more than half of the Russian oil was purchased by just three Indian refineries. These refineries also export refined petroleum products to G7+ countries, raising concerns about indirect support for Russian oil exports despite Western sanctions.

India depends on imports for over 85% of its crude oil needs. Earlier, most of the oil came from the Middle East. However, after the Ukraine war in 2022, Western sanctions on Russia forced it to offer steep discounts. Indian refineries took advantage of this, making Russia their top oil source in recent years.