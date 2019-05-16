Demand for polyester film to jump in next five years

Business
10% – expected rise in demand for polyester film in India in next five years
Amid strong growth opportunities from the electrical and electronics sector, growth opportunities remain strong for polyester film, the Wood Mackenzie Chemicals report said
5.6% – global demand for polyester film seen in next five years
6.6% – jump in demand China could see during the period
60% – flexible packaging accounts for the key end-use sector of polyester film
With China and India set to remain central in driving the next investment cycle, further new capacity from these two global powerhouses will impact production utilisation of local producers,"
— The report said