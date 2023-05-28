Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram: Price of petrol and diesel gets cheaper in these cities, know how to check new rates

Representational Image

The prices for petrol and diesel were announced today or on May 28, 2023. In several cities, the price of fuel has altered. The news was issued by the oil firms around six in the morning. The cost of petrol and diesel in the nation's major cities has remained unchanged at the same period.

Price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged in these major cities:

New Delhi- Petrol costs Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62.

Petrol costs Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62. Mumbai- Petrol costs Rs 106.31 and Diesel Rs94.27.

Petrol costs Rs 106.31 and Diesel Rs94.27. Kolkata- Petrol costs Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76.

Petrol costs Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76. Chennai- Petrol costs Rs 102.63 and Diesel costs Rs 94.24.

Price of petrol and diesel changes in these cities:

In Noida , the petrol price has decreased by 25 paise. Petrol is now being sold at Rs 96.67 and diesel has decreased by 24 paise, now at Rs 89.84.

, the petrol price has decreased by 25 paise. Petrol is now being sold at Rs 96.67 and diesel has decreased by 24 paise, now at Rs 89.84. In Ghaziabad , the petrol price has decreased by 32 paise. It is now being sold at Rs 96.26 and diesel has decreased by 30 paise, now at Rs 89.45 per litre.

, the petrol price has decreased by 32 paise. It is now being sold at Rs 96.26 and diesel has decreased by 30 paise, now at Rs 89.45 per litre. In Lucknow , petrol is priced at Rs 96.57 and diesel at Rs 89.76 a litre.

, petrol is priced at Rs 96.57 and diesel at Rs 89.76 a litre. In Jaipur , petrol is being sold 48 paise cheaper at Rs 108.08 and diesel by 44 paise cheaper at Rs 93.36 per litre.

, petrol is being sold 48 paise cheaper at Rs 108.08 and diesel by 44 paise cheaper at Rs 93.36 per litre. In the NCR region Gurugram , prices have been reduced by 4 paise. Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.97 and diesel at Rs 89.84.

, prices have been reduced by 4 paise. Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.97 and diesel at Rs 89.84. In Patna, the petrol price has been reduced to 18 paise. It is now being sold at Rs 107.24 and diesel has decreased by 17 paise, now at Rs 94.04 per litre.

How to check the petrol and diesel rate in your city?

Send an SMS to the company whose fuel rates you want to know.

For instance, Indian Oil customers can SMS RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, HPCL customers to SMS HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122, BPCL customers to SMS <dealer code> to 9223112222.