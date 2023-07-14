Tomatoes to be sold in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Greater Noida at Rs 90 per kg, know how to get

The government will make tomatoes available to people at affordable rates in Delhi-NCR, Noida and Greater Noida.

Tomato prices in India: Tomato prices skyrocketed in India a few weeks back. They were being sold at Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg. The government has made a good announcement for the citizens to be able to afford tomatoes again.

There is relief news for the customers troubled by these high tomato prices. The government will make tomatoes available to people at affordable rates. The National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) will start selling tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 90 per kg in Delhi-NCR today.

These tomatoes will be sold in mobile vans in the city. The information was revealed by top officials on Thursday, according to the Navbharat Times.

Tomatoes will be served via mobile vans at the NCCF office at Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida, Greater Noida, and other locations, according to officials. The cooperative would begin selling in additional cities over the weekend, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jaipur, according to officials.

The central government's Department of Consumer Affairs has agreed to purchase tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. This is done in order to control tomato prices in Delhi-NCR. The federal agency Nafed will buy tomatoes from these states on the government's behalf. It will be distributed at several distribution centres in the Delhi and NCR regions.