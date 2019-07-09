Headlines

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's plea against LOC

Justice Suresh Kait said no interim relief can be granted at this stage and added that he may deposit Rs 18,000 crore guarantee if he wants to travel to a foreign country now

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 12:31 PM IST

A Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to allow Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to go abroad and sought response of the Centre on his plea challenging a look out circular (LOC) issued against him. The next date of the hearing is scheduled for August 23. 

Justice Suresh Kait said no interim relief can be granted at this stage and added that he may deposit Rs 18,000 crore guarantee if he wants to travel to a foreign country now.

The court was hearing Goyal's plea challenging the LOC issued against him on the ground that as on May 25 when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him.

Goyal said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife, Anita, were off-loaded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London. 

 

