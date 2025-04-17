The employee was working remotely and was asked to install a time-tracking tool to ensure accountability. However, she reportedly quit in anger and accused the company of having a toxic work culture in a LinkedIn post.

A Delhi-based CEO has claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) helped uncover an employee who was allegedly moonlighting. Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO of Law Sikho, said that the company noticed a drop in the employee’s performance and used AI to analyse her work data. The employee was working remotely and was asked to install a time-tracking tool to ensure accountability. However, she reportedly quit in anger and accused the company of having a toxic work culture in a LinkedIn post.

Mukherjee shared on X, “We suspected someone was moonlighting. We used AI to analyse her data and found signs of dual employment. When asked to install tracking software, she quit and called our culture toxic. Work-from-home doesn’t mean you can work one hour and claim eight.”

Law Sikho’s co-founder, Yash Vijayvargiya, also commented on the issue. He said the employee had last met her targets in November and had only achieved 30% of her goals in the last two months. He also shared what appeared to be AI-generated reports showing she was working only 40% of the expected hours, with large portions of her workday unaccounted for.

Mukherjee further claimed that the employee had faked past work experience. He posted that she lied about working at Suraasa for two years, when she was actually fired in six months. He also alleged that she submitted forged documents like offer letters and salary slips.

This incident has sparked a debate on social media about the future of remote work. Mukherjee said that such actions are making companies reconsider work-from-home policies. "These are the people who have ruined remote work for everyone," he wrote.

Other users echoed this concern. Some said remote work is being misused by people who lack discipline, while others stressed that a few bad examples shouldn’t spoil it for everyone. Many agreed that trust, accountability, and integrity are essential for remote work to succeed.