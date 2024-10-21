A thick layer of fog also engulfed several parts of Delhi on Monday morning, lowering the visibility, as the AQI fell to 307 in the capital.

A thick fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning as the air quality index (AQI) in several areas remained in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Kushal Chaudhary, a resident and a college student said that he had been facing issues in breathing because of the rising pollution in the national capital.

"I am a college student and I have to leave for my college early in the morning. I have been facing suifficulties in breathing because of the rising pollution. Firecrackers have been banned here but despite that yesterday on Karwa Chauth, there were so many crackers burnt. The government needs to step up and takes control of the pollution."

AQI recorded at Shakurpur and the surrounding areas in the capital city was recorded as 346 categorized as 'Very Poor', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Surrounding areas near India Gate recorded an AQI of 309, categorized as 'Very Poor.'AQI in Safdarjung was recorded as 307, categorized as 'Very Poor.'

Meanwhile, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River as the pollution levels in the river continued to rise.Environmentalist Vimlendu K Jha called the phenomena an absolute travesty of environmental governance in Delhi.

"We have yet again seen river Yamuna having a lot of froth floating on its surface...it is an absolute travesty of environmental governance in Delhi...we have seen the sources of pollution which is from primarily Delhi, of course, Delhi govt would like to blame this on other states. Indeed there are other states also that are responsible because Yamuna flows through these states but primary responsibility for Yamuna's pollution is Delhi's own pollution, the 17 drains that actually empty into Yamuna in Delhi..," Vimlendu K Jha told ANI.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, said, "The effect of froth on the Yamuna River is dangerous. The frequent occurrence of froth is primarily due to the large amounts of surfactants from soap, detergents, and other pollutants in untreated wastewater flowing into the river."

Studies have shown that the presence of water content and organic species in the liquid phase can enhance SOA formation by increasing the partitioning of volatile organic compounds into the air. This process is especially significant in urban areas with heavy pollution, similar to the conditions in the Yamuna River. (ANI)