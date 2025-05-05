The service offered ready-to-eat dishes from select restaurants located within a two-kilometre radius.

Deepinder Goyal-led food delivery giant Zomato has ended its 15-minute food delivery tab Quick. The service has been removed from its main app. It was launched just four months. The feature, also available as part of Zomato Everyday, was heavily advertised on the landing page of the main app. It is now unavailable in several cities such as Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and more.

The service offered ready-to-eat dishes from select restaurants located within a two-kilometre radius. The option, however, is no longer visible. "We are actually shutting down both these initiatives (Quick and Everyday) as we are not seeing the path to profitability in these without compromising on customer experience," Zomato Group CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a letter to shareholders.

"The current restaurant density and kitchen infrastructure is not set up for delivering orders in 10 minutes, which leads to inconsistent customer experience. As a result, we did not see any incrementality in demand while we ran Quick as an experiment for a few months," Goyal added.

Zomato (now Eternal Ltd) Q4 results

The Eternal Ltd has reported a massive 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 39 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25). The company saw Rs 175 crore profit in the same period a year ago. Eternal Ltd operates food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce firm Blinkit. On a quarterly basis, the food delivery major Zomato suffered a net profit loss of 33 per cent -- from Rs 59 crore in October-December period (Q3 FY25). Total expenses grew 67 per cent (on-year), from Rs 3,636 crore to Rs 6,104 crore. On QoQ basis, the expenses increased over 10 per cent.

