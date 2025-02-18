Zomato’s chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal announced the launch in a post on X. “Introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform,” Goyal, 42, wrote.

Food and grocery delivery giant Zomato has launched Nugget, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer support tool for businesses. The product was built as an internal tool over three years by Zomato Labs, the company’s innovation team.

Zomato’s chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal announced the launch in a post on X. “Introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform,” Goyal, 42, wrote.

“Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” he added.

Nugget offers a range of features such as automated quality audits, image classification, and voice AI agents that can engage in human-like conversations.

Nugget resolves up to 80% of queries autonomously, learns and adapts in real-time, and does not require coding, according to Goyal.

The AI tool currently powers over 15 million (1.5 crore) interactions per month for Zomato, Blinkit and Hyperpure – all owned by Zomato.

Interestingly, Zomato is offering Nugget free of cost to businesses currently in contract with other customer support providers until their agreements expire.

The tool can also reportedly be integrated with existing customer service portals like Freshdesk and Zoho.

Zomato’s renaming

The launch of Nugget comes just days after Zomato’s name was officially changed to Eternal Ltd. Founded in 2008, the company houses three major brands – the food delivery platform Zomato, quick commerce app Blinkit, and grocery supply-chain service Hyperpure.