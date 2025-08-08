Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

The actor will feature prominently across Zomato's multi-platform marketing initiatives, including television commercials, digital campaigns, print and outdoor activations

Zomato, an online food delivery platform founded by Deepinder Goyal, has roped in Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. This comes days after the Bollywood star's appearance in Zomato's latest campaign 'Fuel Your Hustle', which celebrates the quiet grind behind some of India's most celebrated names, Zomato said in a statement. This collaboration will see Shah Rukh Khan featured prominently across Zomato's multi-platform marketing initiatives, including television commercials, digital campaigns, print and outdoor activations, the company added.

What is the Fuel Your Hustle campaign?

"Through the campaign and this association, Zomato aims to resonate with every individual who truly believes in hard work and consistency and reinforce its commitment to supporting their journey with food, the company said.

What did Zomato Marketing Head say?

Khan inspires millions to keep showing up and fuelling their ambition, said Zomato Marketing Head Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney. "His influence transcends generations and borders and is a reminder for India to keep at it," Sawhney said, adding that his journey, from humble beginnings to global icon, mirrors the grit and persistence that the company believes in.

Shah Rukh Khan on Zomato's story

On the association, Khan said, "Zomato's story is one of hustle, innovation and a love for bringing people closer to what they cherish most - great food. It's a journey that resonates with me deeply, and I am thrilled to be part of a brand that has become a household name across India."

