Last month, Deepinder Goyal informed that the decision to publicly rename the company was in line with Blinkit becoming a significant driver of its future.

A month after announcing its name change, Zomato's shareholders have approved a special resolution to rename the firm 'Eternal', the online food delivery firm informed in a stock exchange filing. However, the brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato, will remain the same, along with the app. Eternal will comprise four major businesses (as of now) -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure. Currently, the market cap of Zomato is Rs 1.91 lakh crore as of March 10.

What Zomato said in stock exchange filing

According to a regulatory filing on Sunday, the shareholders of Zomato passed a special resolution to approve change of name of the company and consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company. "In connection with the above-referred matter, I submit my shareholders of the Company have duly passed the special resolution for the item as set out in the Notice approving the following: To approve change of name of the Company and consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company," the regulatory filing stated.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the name change in February 2025

In a letter to shareholders last month, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had said, "Our Board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker." He informed that the decision to publicly rename the company was in line with Blinkit becoming a significant driver of its future.

READ | Mukesh Ambani launches new Jio recharge plan at just Rs 100 ahead of IPL 2025, gives 90 days Jio Hotstar subscription; check details

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using "Eternal" (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal stated.

(With inputs from PTI)