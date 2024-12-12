The demand order has been received in respect of non-payment of GST on delivery charges with interest and penalty, the company said.

Zomato, the online food delivery aggregator led by Deepinder Goyal, has said the GST department in Thane (Maharashtra) has imposed a tax demand of Rs 803.4 crore, including interest and penalty. The demand order has been received in respect of non-payment of GST on delivery charges with interest and penalty thereon, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will file an appeal before the appropriate authority as it believes it has a strong case. "We believe that we have a strong case on merits, which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," it added.

READ | Rajiv Bajaj buys Rs 720000000 property, including bungalow and 1.15 acre land, in...

"... Company has received an order on 12 December 2024 ... For the period 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022 passed by Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra, confirming demand of GST of Rs 401,70,14,706 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 401,70,14,706," Zomato stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)