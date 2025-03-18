BUSINESS
As per the petition, Zomato placed multiple orders throughout 2023, but delayed payments, refused to accept deliveries citing storage issues.
Zomato, the food delivery giant of Deepinder Goyal, is facing an insolvency plea filed by uniform supplier Nona Lifestyle, a B2B apparel manufacturer. The company has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process against Zomato for alleged non-payment of dues, saying the food delivery giant owes it Rs 1,64,83,194 for the uniforms worn by delivery partners and other apparel, Bar and Bench reported. Currently, the market cap of Zomato stands at Rs 1.85 lakh crore, as of March 18. The company was among the biggest gainers in the share market with its stock price closing at Rs 204.28.
As per the petition, Zomato placed multiple orders throughout 2023. Nona Lifestyle entered into a business relationship with Zomato to supply uniforms for its employees and delivery partners, including merchandise for the ICC World Cup 2023. While the supplier claims to have fulfilled its contractual obligations by manufacturing and delivering a portion of the ordered items, it alleges that Zomato delayed payments, refused to accept deliveries citing storage issues, and even used 'threats and warnings' to pressure the company into offering discounts.
What Zomato said
Zomato has denied these claims, saying Nona Lifestyle consistently failed to meet agreed-upon delivery timelines, resulting in penalties being applied as per their contract. Zomato added Nona Lifestyle unilaterally changed delivery schedules, leading to the campaign's failure. While the insolvency plea came up for hearing in October 2024, it was dismissed for non-prosecution in November 2024. Subsequently, a petition was filed to restoration of the insolvency plea.
