As food delivery giant Zomato announced its decision to rebrand its parent company to Eternal Ltd., netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes, prompting the company to issue a clarification.

On Thursday, i.e., February 6, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a letter to shareholders that the firm will be known as Eternal Ltd. However, the statement sparked confusion among netizens, with several questioning "Zomato band kar diya kya" (Did you close down Zomato?)

The company later shared a post, clarifying that it will continue to be known as "Zomato".

The post also featured a screenshot of a user's witty message that read, "Bhai yeh eternal kya hai? Zomato band kar diya kya? Mera refund pending hai" (Brother, what is this 'eternal'? Have you closed down Zomato? My refund is still due).

Pertinent to note that Zomato entered the BSE Sensex on December 23, 2024- a key milestone for the firm coinciding with the 17th anniversary of its founding.

"Becoming the first tech startup in India to make it to the Sensex is a moment of pride and also a moment of reflection, bringing with it a heightened sense of responsibility," CEO Goyal said in the letter.