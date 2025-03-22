Zomato has officially changed its corporate name to Eternal Limited after approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, while the Zomato app and brand name will remain unchanged.

Zomato, one of India’s leading food and grocery delivery companies, has officially announced a big change. On Thursday, March 20, Zomato shared that it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to change its corporate name to 'Eternal Limited.' This name change has come into effect from March 20, 2025. However, this change only applies to the corporate entity and will not affect the Zomato app or brand, which will continue to operate under the same well-known name.

The shareholders of Zomato had already given their approval for this decision earlier this month through a special resolution. According to the official regulatory filing by the company, the Registrar of Companies, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has approved this change, making 'Eternal Limited' the new official name of the company.

Even though the corporate name is changing, customers will still use the Zomato app as before to order food. Along with Zomato, the new entity, Eternal Limited, will now include four key businesses:

Zomato (food delivery)

Blinkit (grocery delivery)

Hyperpure (supplies to restaurants)

District (a logistics platform)

In a letter to shareholders last month, Deepinder Goyal, the Founder and CEO of Zomato, explained the reason behind this decision. He said that they had been using the term 'Eternal' internally to separate the identity of the parent company from its individual brands, especially after acquiring Blinkit. He added that Blinkit has now become a significant part of their business growth, and it felt like the right time to reflect that change publicly by renaming the company.

Goyal also mentioned that once this change is complete, the corporate website will move from zomato.com to eternal.com, and the stock ticker will also change to reflect the new name.

This move shows that Zomato is expanding beyond just food delivery and is becoming a more diverse business group.