Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

Business

Business

Zomato said it has clarified in its response, along with relevant documents and judicial precedents.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

Zomato has become one of the most popular online food delivery platforms in India. The company was founded by Deepinder Goyal, who serves as the CEO of the company. The 41-year-old joined the billionaire club in July this year, after a sharp rally in the firm’s stock. He has a real-time net worth of USD 1.6 billion, as per Forbes. Besides, the market cap of Zomato has reached Rs 2.20 lakh crore as of August 29.

But on Thursday, the company received GST tax demand orders of over Rs 4.59 crore, including applicable interest and penalty, from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal authorities. However, the company said it plans to appeal against the demand orders passed by the Assistant Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Nungambakkam Division, Tamil Nadu and Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Government of West Bengal.

In a regulatory filing, Zomato said it has clarified in its response, along with relevant documents and judicial precedents, "which appears to not have been appreciated by the authorities while passing the order". "The company believes that it has a strong case to defend the matter before the relevant appellate authority and does not expect any financial impact on the Company," Zomato stated.

The Tamil Nadu tax authority passed an Adjudication Order under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, for GST of Rs 81,16,518, with applicable interest (not quantified) and penalty of Rs 8,21,290.

READ | Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Meanwhile, the West Bengal authority passed an adjudication order under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for GST of Rs 1,92,43,792 with interest of Rs 1,58,12,070 and a penalty of Rs 19,24,379.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
