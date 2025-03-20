Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato confirmed the name change of the company after the approval of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He also said that the company will be rebranded under the new name ‘Eternal Limited’ with effect from March 20, 2025.

The food delivery company's CEO also said that the company will be rebranded under the new name 'Eternal Limited' with effect from March 20, 2025.

Zomato's name change to 'Eternal'

In a regulatory filing, it said, “The name of the Company, thus, stands amended to “Eternal Limited” with effect from March 20, 2025, and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company stands altered to the extent of the change of name of the Company.” The umbrella brand Eternal covers four brands under it, namely- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

This comes after Zomato's shareholders approved a special resolution to rename the firm 'Eternal', earlier this month, a month after announcing its new name. However, this is not the first time the company has announced its new name. It had earlier rebranded itself to Zomato in 2010, two years after being found as Foodiebay in 2008.

In its previous statement the company stated that the rebranding was in accordance with its strategy to go beyond food delivery. "When we acquired Blinkit, we started using "Eternal" (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal had stated earlier.

“If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker," he had added.

The company’s vision to diversify can be seen in the business of its other brands like Blinkit, which is a quick commerce, Hyperpure, a B2B food supply, and District, a dining and events section, which are at the head of its diversified business model.