Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

Before joining Zomato, she worked with PwC for three years in the tax and regulatory practice.

Zomato's co-founder and Chief People Officer, Akriti Chopra, has resigned from her position effective immediately, after her 13-year journey with the food delivery company. The company announced this news on September 27 in an exchange filing, noting, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, CoFounder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024.”

Chopra joined Zomato as a senior manager of finance and operations in November 2011. She served key roles at Zomato including vice president of finance & operations and CFO. She moved into the role of Head of People Development in October 2020 and eventually became chief people officer (CPO) in June 2021.

She worked with PwC for three years in the tax and regulatory practice before joining Zomato.

Akriti Chopra resigned to pursue other interests outside the company, as per Zomato. In an email, she wrote to CEO Deepinder Goyal, “It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away:)”

In her resignation email, Chopra wrote, “Deepi, As discussed, formally sending in my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away. Wishing you and Eternal, the very best.” This message was shared on the stock exchange.