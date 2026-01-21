Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Deepinder Goyal has decided to step down as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Ltd, parent of Zomato and Blinkit. Albinder Dhindhsa will replace him as Group CEO of Eternal Ltd. His exit came at a time of the company's higher profits. Goyal's major source of profit remains firm's growth.

Deepinder Goyal has decided to step down as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Ltd, parent of Zomato and Blinkit. His decision to shift from daily operations and immediate business decisions to long-term strategic and governance role as Vice Chairman on the board of directors will reshape the focus on performance and growth. Blinkit's head Albinder Dhindsa is set to succeed Goyal with immediate effect.

Deepinder Goyal’s exit: Know his net worth, shares in Eternal

Deepinder Goyal owns around a 4.2% stake in Zomato, compounding his share to about 369.5 million. Though this amount of shareholding is perceptible to change due to dynamic market prices, Zomato founder’s holding has remained stable in the 4-4.4% range in recent years.

One of India’s most prominent self-made tech billionaires, Deepinder Goyal’s net worth remains at $1.7 billion according to Forbes, which is around Rs 14,000 crore as per current exchange rates, putting him among the richest entrepreneurs in India’s rising digital economy.

What is Eternal’s current revenue?

Deepinder Goyal’s exit has come at a time when Eternal Ltd has recorded higher profits and rising revenue as reported in Q3 FY26 in which it has gained a net profit of Rs 102 crore, which shows a 73% YoY rise from Rs 59 crore net profit reported in Q3 FY25. The company’s revenue from operations has risen to Rs 16,315 crore, showing a steep 201.8 percent YoY growth.

Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato Ltd) reported a 72.9 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore in Q3 FY26. Consiqutively, net profit increased from Rs 65 crore in Q2 and Rs 59 crore in Q1, while revenue rose from Rs 13,590 crore in Q2 and Rs 7,167 crore in Q1. This continued momentum shows a strong recovery across its core business segments.

Deepinder Goyal’s journey

Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008 and since then the food-delivery company has expanded into a diversified consumer digital platform. His major earnings have come from Zomato’s market performance and long-term growth prospects. After years of steering the company’s growth and expansion, under Deepinder Goyal Zomato went public in 2021, and he later rebranded Zomato and other verticals under the new corporate entity of Eternal.

Deepinder Goyal’s resignation also comes less than a year after Zomato officially became Eternal Ltd on March 20, 2025. Since the start, Goyal has been closely linked with the company’s growth from India’s leading food and grocery delivery firm to a diversified consumer digital platform spanning food delivery, quick commerce and B2B supplies.