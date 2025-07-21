Deepinder Goyal makes BIG move as Zomato to launch...; aims to take on...

The launch coincides with rising demand for 10-minute food delivery, with rival Swiggy also expanding its service.

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato-parent Eternal Ltd has announced plans to expand in the food services sector with the launch of a new venture. The company will incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary named Blinkit Foods Ltd. The new firm will focus on preparing, selling, and delivering food to customers in a bid to take on rival Zepto Cafe. Eternal is the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce major Blinkit.

"Blinkit Foods is proposed to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and would inter-alia engage in the business of providing food services (including innovation, preparation, sourcing, sale and delivery of food to customers)," the company said in a stock exchange filing. It added, “Blinkit Foods, once incorporated, will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a related party. Furthermore, the company is professionally managed, with no promoter/promoter group."

Rs 10 lakh paid-up capital

The Goyal-led firm added that Blinkit Foods Ltd. will be incorporated with a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh. The incorporation of Blinkit Foods comes as the company scales its 10-minute food delivery service, Bistro, under Blinkit. Bistro currently operates 38 kitchens across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Blinkit Foods' launch coincides with rising demand for 10-minute food delivery, with rival Swiggy also expanding its service. Meanwhile, Zepto Cafe has reportedly slowed its expansion due to supply chain and manpower constraints, with reports suggesting the closure of 44 cafes in northern India. Moreover, Blinkit has overtaken the company’s food delivery business (formerly Zomato) in both gross and net order value for the first time in the June quarter (Q1 FY26), Money Control reported.

Eternal Ltd Q1 results

Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) on Monday, July 21, reported a massive 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in quarterly profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 25 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), down from Rs 253 crore in the same period a year ago.