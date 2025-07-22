Deepinder Goyal gets richer by Rs 2348 crore as Zomato parent Eternal shares rise by...; net worth reaches Rs...

Shares of Eternal closed at Rs 299.75 with a 10.32 per cent gain on NSE On Tuesday. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2.72 lakh crore on July 22.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder and CEO, has witnessed a major gain in his net worth in the last 24 hours after shares of the company rose significantly. The Indian billionaire got richer by USD 272 million or Rs 2348 crore, as per Forbes. The rise in Zomato parent Eternal shares comes as investors welcomed the explosive growth seen in its quick commerce arm Blinkit. The food delivery company's shares have jumped over 21% in the last two days and even hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 311.60 on NSE.

Eternal shares

On Tuesday, shares of Eternal closed at Rs 299.75 with a 10.32 per cent gain on NSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2.72 lakh crore on July 22.

Deepinder Goyal's net worth

The 42-year-old billionaire has a real-time net worth of USD 1.9 billion or Rs 16417 crore, as per Forbes. Goyal, a self-made billionaire, has seen the value of his holding in the new-age company soar to Rs 11,515 crore by virtue of his 3.83 per cent stake in the company. In 2022, Zomato acquired quick commerce platform Blinkit. It competes with rival Swiggy's Instamart.

Eternal Q1 Results 2025

Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, on Monday reported a 90% fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 25 crore versus Rs 253 crore reported in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations in Q1FY26 stood at Rs 7,167 crore, which was up by 70.4% over Rs 4,206 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Acquired in 2022, Blinkit is now Eternal’s biggest B2C business. In this quarter, it added 243 new stores, reaching a total of 1,544 stores. It also added 0.4 million square feet of warehouse space, taking the total to over 5.6 million square feet. Eternal expects to reach 2,000 stores by December 2025.