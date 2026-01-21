Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent Eternal, here's why

Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Indian Government Tech Projects Fail
BUSINESS
Blinkit's head Albinder Dhindsa is set to take over the role with immediate effect. In a letter to shareholders, Goyal said: "Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation."
Deepinder Goyal has decided to step down as the group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eternal Ltd., according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Blinkit's head Albinder Dhindsa is set to succeed Goyal with immediate effect. Goyal will take on the role of vice chairman, subject to shareholder approval.
In a letter to shareholders, Goyal said: "Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not. Eternal deserves to remain focused, and disciplined, while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business."
Goyal said the "centre of gravity for operating decisions moves to Albi (Albinder Dhindsa). As Group CEO, he will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions." Dhindsa currently leads the operations of the quick commerce platform Blinkit, which is also part of Eternal. "This transition allows Eternal to remain sharply focused, while giving me the space to explore ideas that do not fit Eternal’s risk profile," Goyal said.