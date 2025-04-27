Deepinder Goyal also said that it is embarrassing to even clarify this, but doing it since many people reached out to me with concern.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, has finally broken his silence on an anonymous Reddit post, which alleged that things were 'going off the rails' with the company, rebranded as Eternal. The post claimed Zomato is losing market share to Zepto Cafe and Swiggy and forcing employees to order from its food delivery platform. Now, Goyal has rejected all the allegations, terming the post as 'utter nonsense'. In a post on X on Saturday, Goyal said, "All of this is utter nonsense. Neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently."

Goyal further said, "It is embarrassing to even clarify this -- but doing it since many people reached out to me with concern. And thanks everybody for your concern.. appreciate it". The Reddit post had that the work culture has become "laughably inconsistent" with "toxicity" baked in, and the only thing keeping the company profitable now is platform fees, and the "crisis" compounded by "underpaid and overworked" delivery partners. Zomato currently has a market cap of Rs 2.07 lakh crore. Its shares closed at Rs 227.71 on Friday.

The Reddit post had alleged that "in a recent internal huddle, leadership admitted we're losing a good chunk of the market share to Zepto Cafe and Swiggy. The reaction? Panic and ridiculous new rules. One of them: employees must order from Zomato at least seven times a month and yes, they'll track it. Ordering from competitors is outright banned in the office". Check out Goyal's post here:

All of this - https://t.co/h20tWw0Sm5 - is utter nonsense.



Neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently.



It is embarrassing to even clarify this - but doing it since many… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 26, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, Eternal, formerly Zomato, clarified that its food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan has not resigned and that any reshuffling of the leadership team at the company is a standard practice as part of its efforts to optimise organisational effectiveness. The clarification through a regulatory filing came in response to a media report on the stepping down of Ranjan.

