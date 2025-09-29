Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'

Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more
BUSINESS
The new feature on Zomato will help users discover and order nutritious food.
Deepinder Goyal, the founder-CEO of food delivery platform Zomato, has announced a new feature for its users to discover and order nutritious food via its app. The new feature is called Healthy Mode, which is now available to Zomato users in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other markets soon.
The Deepinder Goyal-led company said the launch is in response to increasing demand for healthy food choices across metro cities, particularly among the 18-45 age group.
Healthy Mode is Zomato's attempt to make health-forward choices easier to find on the app. Every dish included in Healthy Mode will carry a Healthy Score - ranked from Low to Super - that reflects factors the company says matter for health: protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, micronutrients and calories.
In a tweet, Goyal wrote, "This is personal for me. I’ve carried the guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat whatever you craved, but not easy to eat what your body needed. Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right."
To assist restaurant partners, Zomato has leveraged advanced AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to build detailed macronutrient profiles for their dishes. The app will surface Healthy Score for each dish when users opt into Healthy Mode, allowing customers to filter and compare menu items on the basis of the score.
For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 29, 2025
We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely… pic.twitter.com/zBmnI1c0th