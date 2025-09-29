Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'

The new feature on Zomato will help users discover and order nutritious food.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder-CEO of food delivery platform Zomato, has announced a new feature for its users to discover and order nutritious food via its app. The new feature is called Healthy Mode, which is now available to Zomato users in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other markets soon.

Why Zomato launched Healthy Mode

The Deepinder Goyal-led company said the launch is in response to increasing demand for healthy food choices across metro cities, particularly among the 18-45 age group.

What is Healthy Mode on Zomato?

Healthy Mode is Zomato's attempt to make health-forward choices easier to find on the app. Every dish included in Healthy Mode will carry a Healthy Score - ranked from Low to Super - that reflects factors the company says matter for health: protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, micronutrients and calories.

Deepinder Goyal on Healthy Mode

In a tweet, Goyal wrote, "This is personal for me. I’ve carried the guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat whatever you craved, but not easy to eat what your body needed. Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right."

READ | Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here

How it works

To assist restaurant partners, Zomato has leveraged advanced AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to build detailed macronutrient profiles for their dishes. The app will surface Healthy Score for each dish when users opt into Healthy Mode, allowing customers to filter and compare menu items on the basis of the score.