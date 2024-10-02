Deepika Padukone suffers Rs 251000000 loss, Virat-Anushka's struggles continue, but Alia, Hrithik are richer due to..

Deepika Padukone launched her skincare brand 82°E some time back. In the last 9 months, the company incurred a loss of Rs 25.01 crore at the EBITDA level. Virat Kohli's clothing company WROGN has also seen a decline of 29%.

People often think that Bollywood celebrities earn the most amount of money through films but that is not the case. Along with brand endorsements, several A-list superstars also run their side businesses and earn crores of rupees from there. While some run production houses, others thrive by establishing their cosmetic or clothing companies. But, have you ever wondered how much profit celebrities make from this? In a recently published report by Storyboard18, the business growth of Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Shahid Kapoor was revealed in great detail. It also demonstrated how much profit or loss each celebrity is incurring, thanks to their business ventures.

Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's brands register losses

Deepika Padukone launched her skincare brand 82°E some time back. In the last 9 months, the company incurred a loss of Rs 25.01 crore at the EBITDA level. Virat Kohli's clothing company WROGN has also seen a decline of 29%. Apart from this, a decrease has also been seen in the returns and market appearance of Shahid Kapoor's Skult, Anushka Sharma's Nush, and Sonam Kapoor's Rheson.

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Hrithik Roshan incur huge profits

Alia Bhatt's clothing company Ed-a-Mamma, whose revenues increased fourfold to Rs 16.2 crore in FY22, had a big win as it was recently majorly acquired by Reliance Retail.

Katrina Kaif's beauty brand Kay Beauty is also growing rapidly. Ever since it joined hands with NYKAA, it has had 15 lakh customers. It is further expected to grow at the rate of 62%.

Hrithik Roshan's clothing company HRX has got 5 times more profit. He has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in revenue and his clothing company is leading among celebrities. HRX recently also partnered with Myntra, which further helped boost its market presence.

According to Yasin Hamidani, Director, of Media Care Brand Solutions, "Kay Beauty’s focus on inclusivity and HRX’s focus on fitness resonate well with their target audience, leading to sustained consumer interest."

READ | This Sunny Deol film was delayed for many years, was remake of Tamil film, Dharmendra tried to bribe director because..