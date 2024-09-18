Twitter
Business

Deepika Padukone buys 1845 sq ft apartment near her mother-in-law's house in Mumbai, it worth Rs...

The 1845 sq ft apartment has been bought by Deepika's firm KA Enterprises and it is located in Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

Deepika Padukone buys 1845 sq ft apartment near her mother-in-law's house in Mumbai, it worth Rs...
Days after becoming a mother, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has bought a new apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West area. The apartment is worth Rs 17.73 crore and is right next to the actress' mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani's house.

The 1845 sq ft apartment has been bought by Deepika's firm KA Enterprises and it is located in Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society and comprises 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. The actress paid a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

The flat is located on the 15th floor. The sale deal was registered on September 12, 2024. The Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society has been developed by Enorm Nagpal Realty. On the personal front, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh became parents to a baby girl on September 8. The couple haven't yet announced the name of their baby girl. Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again. The movie is set to hit the threatre on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

READ | Ratan Tata's Rs 1573000 crore company inks pact with global fast-food chain to...

 

READ | Ratan Tata's Rs 1573000 crore company inks pact with global fast-food chain to...
