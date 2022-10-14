Search icon
Decathlon changes its name to ‘NOLHTACED’ in three Belgian cities, here’s why

The name ‘Nohltaced’ now appears on the website logo, social media, and above the entrances of three of Decathlon’s Belgian branches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

Decathlon changes its name to ‘NOLHTACED’ in three Belgian cities, here’s why
Representational Image: ANI
Decathlon, leading sporting goods retailer recently surprised everyone by rebranding as "Nolhtaced" for a month in Belgium. Stop trying to figure out this name's meaning if you're doing it too! It's simply the brand name spelled backwards.
 
The name ‘Nohltaced’ now appears on the website logo, social media, and above the entrances of three of Decathlon’s Belgian branches – Namur, Ghent, and Evere.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Decathlon Belgium (@decathlonbe)

 
 
Decathlon Belgium wrote in its press release, “The goal is to reuse as much equipment as possible to reduce the impact on our environment and avoid waste. Decathlon’s second-hand product range will also allow less fortunate consumers to buy quality sports equipment at a lower price.”
 
Decathlon is accepting sporting goods—including those not originally purchased from the retailer—in exchange for vouchers with a two-year expiration date (excluding safety items, hygiene products, food, medical products, and individualised items). The retailer reported that during the test phase, it has already collected 26,000 items in Belgium for a total voucher value of €593,220.
 
Arnaud de Coster, head of second-hand products at Nolhtaced Belgium, said, “At first glance, this name change might look like a mere marketing initiative, but our goal is primarily to make our buy-back service known to as many people as possible.”
 
In agreement, Joeri Moons added that it is more about using than owning. “This also means that we need to design our products so that they can last as long as possible,” he said.
