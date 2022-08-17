DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021: DDA plans mini draw for waitlisted candidates, check details

DDA Housing Scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to hold a mini-draw of apartments for waitlisted candidates for its Special Housing Scheme 2021 in September. A little over 18,000 apartments from the DDA's previous inventory were offered as part of the new special housing programme when it was introduced in December 2021. The DDA said on Tuesday that it would hold a "mini draw" of properties in September for those people on its queue for its Special Housing Scheme 2021.

To recall, the DDA held a lottery drawing for applicants to its Special Housing Scheme, 2021 in April. A retired high court judge and senior DDA officials were among the three impartial observers who oversaw the "Random Number Generation System"-based flat allocation draw, which was broadcast live to the general public.

"DDA initially included 18,335 apartments spread across 28 areas in the programme. Only 12,387 applications have responded to it by paying the required registration cost, even though about 22,100 have registered themselves.

The DDA stated in a public notice that among other locations, there are 18,335 flats of various categories located in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, and Jasola.