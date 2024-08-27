Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services increases stake in Jio Payments Bank by...

After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

IPL 2025: Players who can replace KL Rahul as LSG captain 

IPL 2025: Players who can replace KL Rahul as LSG captain 

Benefits of drinking turmeric milk

Benefits of drinking turmeric milk

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

HomeBusiness

Business

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Sebi has banned Anil Ambani from the securities market for five years on charges of diversion of funds.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:09 PM IST

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Since market regulator Sebi barred industrialist Anil Ambani, brother of Mukesh Ambani, from the securities market, shares of his firms have been declining. Even on Tuesday, shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Home Finance Ltd continued to hit their lower circuit limits. 

    The stock of Reliance Power tumbled 4.98 per cent to Rs 31.10 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE. Shares of Reliance Home Finance Ltd dropped 4.95 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 4.03. However, the stock of Reliance Infrastructure ended 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 207.85.

    Shares of Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Power, and Reliance Communications had hit their lower circuit limits on Monday as investors continued to desert the counters. Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Home Finance, and Reliance Power had slumped on Friday also. The stock of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Power had hit lower circuit limits on Friday.

    Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Ambani and restrained him from serving as a director or key managerial personnel (KMP) in any listed company or Sebi-registered entity for five years. It banned him from the securities market for five years on charges of diversion of funds.

    READ | Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

    Besides, a fine ranging Rs 21-25 crore has been levied on 24 entities. Also, the regulator barred Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for six months and slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh on it.

    In its probe, Sebi found that Anil Ambani, with the help of RHFL's KMPs -- Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhalkar and Pinkesh R Shah -- have orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to "siphon off" funds from RHFL by disguising them as loans to entities linked to him.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

    Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

    Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

    Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

    Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

    Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

    Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from...

    Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from...

    Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

    Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    What does India buy from Pakistan?

    What does India buy from Pakistan?

    Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

    Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

    This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

    This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

    What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

    What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

    Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

    Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement