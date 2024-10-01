Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

Massive layoffs in tech industry: Over 100000 jobs eliminated at firms including Microsoft, IBM

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

Reliance Infra operates in the energy sector. Its market cap stands at Rs 13140 crore, as of October 1.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last month, Reliance Infrastructure led by businessman Anil Ambani, announced that it has reduced its debt from Rs 3,831 crore to Rs 475 crore. This was a huge shot in the arm for Ambani, who has been in the news for the past few weeks. Now, Reliance Infra has announced that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,930 crore by issuing unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to VFSI Holdings Pte Limited.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said FCCBs will be unsecured and will have ultra-low cost coupon of 5 per cent per annum with a long maturity of 10 years. "The Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (Reliance Infrastructure) at its meeting held today has approved raising of funds up to USD 350 million (Rs 2,930 crore) to VFSI Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP, a leading global alternative investment firm," it added.

The company said the Reliance Infrastructure board also approved the Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) for all employees of the company. "ESOS to provide a grant of up to 2.60 crore equity shares of value of over Rs 850 crore - representing 5 per cent of fully diluted capital," it said, adding that ESOS will unlock the employee earning potential in alignment to the company's performance and growth.

READ | Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

Reliance Infra operates in the energy sector, handling power distribution in Delhi and energy production. Since reducing its debt by 87 per cent, the company's shares have been on the rise and closed at Rs 331 on Tuesday. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 13140 crore, as of October 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

'GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation, and exports in...': EAM Jaishankar lashes out at Pakistan at UNGA

'GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation, and exports in...': EAM Jaishankar lashes out at Pakistan at UNGA

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

I am a legend like MS Dhoni, we play 10 IPLs even after saying no: Shah Rukh Khan

I am a legend like MS Dhoni, we play 10 IPLs even after saying no: Shah Rukh Khan

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement