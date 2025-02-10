The expenditure is part of Rs 10,000 crore that billionaire Gautam Adani had pledged when his younger son Jeet got married on February 7.

Three days after son Jeet Adani's marriage to Diva Shah, the Adani Group has announced that it will spend Rs 6,000 crore in setting up two 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. They will be set up in partnership with Mayo Clinic. The expenditure is part of Rs 10,000 crore that billionaire Gautam Adani had pledged when his younger son Jeet got married on February 7.

Mayo Clinic is the world's largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice and will provide technical expertise, Adani Group said in a statement. "Adani Group will fully meet the cost of building affordable, world-class medical care and medical education to people from all strata of society pan India," it said.

"The family will donate upwards of Rs 6,000 crore to build the first two of these integrated health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai." Adani has plans for more such integrated Adani Health Cities in cities and towns across India, the statement said without giving details. For the unaware, Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India with a real-time net worth of USD 55.7 billion, as per Forbes.

Moreover, each of the integrated campuses will comprise 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, 80+ residents and 40+ fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, and cutting-edge research facilities.

This "medical ecosystem aims to serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds, train the next generation of doctors and focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence and biomedical informatics," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)