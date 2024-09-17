Days after iPhone 16 series launch, Apple loses Rs 970000 crore due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to Delhi LG

Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez even after finalising divorce, says report: 'Couple still...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

‘Lene do maze…’: Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Bangladesh ahead of 1st Test in Chennai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez even after finalising divorce, says report: 'Couple still...'

Ben Affleck ‘could not keep his hands off’ Jennifer Lopez even after finalising divorce, says report: 'Couple still...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बन��ेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

'Do not mess...': Viraj Ghelani reveals opens up on taking revenge from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after..

'Do not mess...': Viraj Ghelani reveals opens up on taking revenge from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after..

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

HomeBusiness

Business

Days after iPhone 16 series launch, Apple loses Rs 970000 crore due to...

Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series designed around its AI software called Apple Intelligence on September 9.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 03:39 PM IST

Days after iPhone 16 series launch, Apple loses Rs 970000 crore due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after launching the new iPhone 16 series, Apple on Monday lost nearly USD 116 billion or Rs 971515 crore after its shares dropped nearly 3 per cent. Analysts said weaker demand for iPhone 16 Pro models, possibly due to delayed AI features (Apple Intelligence) led to the fall in the share prices. Last week on September 9, Apple unveiled its long-awaited iPhone 16 series designed around its AI software called Apple Intelligence. The AI feature is set to arrive in the US version of the English language in beta next month. 

According to BofA Global Research, early pre-order data revealed shorter global shipping times for the iPhone 16 Pro models compared with last year's 15 Pro models, as of Monday, three days after Apple started taking pre-orders. Ship time on average for the iPhone 16 Pro currently stood at 14 days, lower than 24 days for the iPhone 15 Pro last year, the data showed. The 19-day shipping time for the iPhone 16 Pro Max compares with 32 days last year.

Currently, Apple shares stood at USD 216.32, as of 3 pm Tuesday, and the market cap of the tech giant is USD 3.29 trillion. Pre-orders during the first weekend were much lower compared to last year. Orders for the iPhone 16 Pro were down by 27%, and for the Pro Max, they dropped by 16%. In India, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, will be available from September 20. The pre-orders are already underway.

READ | Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

First Vande Metro service in India to start from this date: Check route, fare, top speed to be...

First Vande Metro service in India to start from this date: Check route, fare, top speed to be...

'India preparing for next 1000…': PM Modi addresses 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet

'India preparing for next 1000…': PM Modi addresses 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Mpox Outbreak: Bengaluru airport on high alert, testing, 21-day quarantine now mandatory for...

Mpox Outbreak: Bengaluru airport on high alert, testing, 21-day quarantine now mandatory for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement