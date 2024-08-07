Twitter
Bangladesh: Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath tomorrow

Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Business

Days after Gautam Adani announces his retirement plan, Adani Group makes big announcement on succession plan

The confusion began with a Bloomberg report suggesting that Gautam Adani, 62, is preparing to step down at 70, intending to pass on his empire to his sons, Karan and Jeet, as well as his cousins, Pranav and Sagar

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:51 PM IST

Days after Gautam Adani announces his retirement plan, Adani Group makes big announcement on succession plan
Gautam Adani, 62, is preparing to step down at 70
In a cloud of confusion and speculation, the Adani Group has stepped forward to clarify the true nature of Gautam Adani’s succession plan. The statement comes after a flurry of media reports that hinted at dramatic shifts in the group's leadership structure.

The confusion began with a Bloomberg report suggesting that Gautam Adani, 62, is preparing to step down at 70, intending to pass on his empire to his sons, Karan and Jeet, as well as his cousins, Pranav and Sagar. The report stated that these four heirs would become equal beneficiaries of the family trust, igniting speculation about the future of the conglomerate.

In response, Adani Enterprises has clarified that Gautam Adani's remarks about succession were misinterpreted. According to the statement issued to the exchanges, “Mr. Adani did not specify any date or point in time for the transition.” The company emphasised that Adani's comments were intended to outline a gradual and systematic approach to succession planning, rather than a concrete timeline.

The statement further addressed concerns about the family trust, stating, “Mr. Adani has been misquoted regarding heirs and their equal beneficial interest. He merely highlighted the involvement of his sons and nephews in various group businesses.”

Additionally, the company tackled recent fluctuations in share prices, attributing them to market forces rather than any specific actions or statements by the management. The stock market itself had seen a general correction of approximately 3 percent, according to the statement.

This clarification comes amidst a backdrop of intense scrutiny and speculation. While Gautam Adani has spoken positively about his heirs' potential, the specifics of his succession plan remain shrouded in uncertainty. The group’s assertion aims to quell the rumours and provide a clearer picture of the future direction of one of India’s most prominent business empires.

As the narrative unfolds, the question remains: how will the Adani Group navigate this critical transition, and what will it mean for the conglomerate's future?

 

