India's largest private bank, HDFC Bank, earned Rs 38,503.91 crore due to a surge in its shares by 1.87 per cent last week. The market cap of the bank rose to Rs 15,07,281.79 crore in just five days from June 16 to June 20. Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,289.57 points, or 1.58 per cent. This comes days after the bank took the biggest hit and lost Rs 47,075.97 crore in its market valuation in line with a bearish trend in the domestic share market from June 9 to June 13. The bank is currently the second most valuable company by market cap in India.

Top six firms' mcap jump

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms, including HDFC Bank, jumped Rs 1,62,288.06 crore last week, with Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, in-line with an optimistic trend in equities.



Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys were the gainers, while TCS, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their market valuation last week. Other big banks such as ICICI Bank and SBI added Rs 8,012.13 crore and Rs 3,212.86 crore, respectively.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

(With inputs from PTI)