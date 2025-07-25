Days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resignation over alleged cheating scandal, HR head Kristin Cabot takes BIG step, set to...

It has also been also reported that Kristin wasn't wearing a wedding ring when she was watering her flowers and shrubs on the lawn of her newly bought property recently.

Kristin Cabot, who was caught canoodling with former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, stepped down from her role as Chief People Officer at an AI and data tech company in the wake of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal. The company confirmed her resignation in a statement to TMZ on Thursday. This comes days after Byron resigned as CEO on July 19.



“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer; she has resigned,” a company spokesperson told the publication. The former Astronomer HR chief was spotted for the first time back at her $2.2 million home in Rye, according to the Daily Mail report. It has also been reported that Kristin wasn't wearing a wedding ring when she was watering her flowers and shrubs on the lawn of her newly bought property.

Astronomer's ex-Head of People was placed on leave pending investigation after the Coldplay debacle. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's alleged extra-marital affair became public after they were spotted in a romantic moment at the Coldplay concert in Boston on July 16. Andrew Cabot, Kristin Cabot's husband, was reportedly on a business trip in Japan when the scandal blew up. Reports also alleged that Kristin and Andrew were having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating. However, the couple recently bought a $2.2 million mansion in Rye, New Hampshire. In May, they were seen smiling and posing as a happy family with two young kids in one of their Facebook posts.



Post Andy Bryon's resignation, the company posted a written statement on its LinkedIn profile stating that its leaders “are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.” The statement said that Andy Byron had offered his resignation as CEO and that the board of directors had accepted it. Byron had been placed on leave on Friday, and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is serving as the interim CEO.



Andy Bryon-Kristin Cabot's alleged cheating scandal



Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were caught in an embrace on the kiss cam, allegedly cheating with their respective spouses. The 14-second clip from Wednesday's Coldplay concert in Boston has since gone viral on social media, and online discourse has taken its natural course through the quips and quirks of memes and jokes. As the pair rushed to hide their faces from the gigantic screen in the sky, Singer Chris Martin said, “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy”.