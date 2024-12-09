Sandeep Matharoo, an analytics guru, is using this competitive advantage for more than corporate gain, working on projects that will actually make the world a better place.

Data analytics is changing the world by taking raw data and turning it into something of value. According to Penn LPS Online, data analytics helps businesses to make faster, evidence-based decisions that fuel revenue growth, streamline costs, and spur innovation.

Sandeep Matharoo, an analytics guru, is using this competitive advantage for more than corporate gain, working on projects that will actually make the world a better place. He started out at McKinsey, where he worked as an analytics specialist and helped clients to really use data to solve their difficult business problems. For over six years, he had helped build data-driven solutions that helped companies better run their businesses and make better strategic decisions. “McKinsey taught me that data is not about digits but rather a tool through which we transform companies and change the future,” he said.

This mindset made him invest time and energy into the projects that actually made real impacts on his client’s bottom lines by showing them how to use analytics to streamline processes and create new revenue streams. After McKinsey, Matharoo then moved to PwC Canada as a senior consultant on technology strategy and analytics. Here, he replicated his earlier successes and worked with industries across the country, designing data architectures, leading analytics projects, and developing strategic technology roadmaps for clients.

His work enabled clients to use predictive analytics and real-time data processing to increase operational efficiency and save costs. “My time at PwC solidified my belief that technology, especially analytics, is key to unlocking potential in every industry,” he added. Not only was he committed to providing short-term fixes, but he was also interested in building an environment where data-driven insights would continuously power business innovation.

Today, Matharoo still uses his data analytics skills to do good through his work with various tech and community-based projects such as Hackathon Raptors. Hackathon Raptors is a community that brings analysts, developers, and strategists together to tackle the most challenging issues facing mankind, from mental health support to equal access to education using advanced analytics and technology. It boasts no fewer than 1,500 members from more than 30 countries around the world, with over 300 projects successfully completed. Matharoo believes that data analytics is more powerful when the work it supports has a positive social impact, and he works towards using his skills to bring about long-term change. “Data analytics is more powerful when applied to projects that benefit society,” he concluded.