Darshan Mehta, the former Managing Director and CEO of Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), passed away on Wednesday. Mehta was 60 and had been associated with Reliance Brands since its inception in 2007. Mehta was among the first employees of Reliance Brands, one of the key subsidiaries of Reliance Retail. He was one of the important leaders in the team of Isha Ambani, who heads Reliance's retail business. Mehta had been a key figure behind Isha Ambani’s success at Reliance Retail. In November last year, he became a non-executive director on RBL’s board. A chartered accountant, he was president of homegrown apparel retail company Arvind Brands Ltd before joining Reliance Industries.

He was a runner who loved trekking and climbing mountains. Mehta was initially involved in the advertising sector and later gradually shifted towards the retail business. Mehta built and drove the expansion of Reliance's retail business in the luxury and premium segments. Currently, more than 90 brands, including Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta operate in India through partnership with Reliance Brands. According to the company's filings, Mehta was paid Rs 4.89 crore for the year 2020-21.

